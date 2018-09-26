Learn about Centre Vale Park’s heritage as new trail is officially launched

A major funding boost for Centre Vale Park, Todmorden, has been celebrated with ceremony, thanks to Todmorden’s Mayor Andy Hollis, and the Friends of Centre Vale Park volunteers.

The Heritage Lottery funded project has created a Heritage and Wildlife Trail in the Centre Vale woodlands. The Launch of the Trail took place with a special public event this month, after more than a year of hard work.

On Launch Day the Mayor of Todmorden arrived in style, courtesy of Peter Rigg, in Peter’s spectacular 1912 Cadillac,

The Friends Chairman, Karen Andrews, met the mayor as he arrived at the John Fielden statue in the park. She remarked how appropriate the beautiful 1912 Cadillac was for the occasion: “1912 was exactly the year that this great park first opened as a public space for the people of the town to enjoy”, she said.

The Todmorden Community Brass Band played to brighten the grey skies, and the Mayor welcomed everyone to the Centre Vale coach yard which is the start of the Heritage Trail. He thanked all those people who have worked so hard, especially the Friends volunteers, but also the Heritage Lottery Fund for supporting the vision the Friends have to bring Centre Vale’s history to life in such a creative way.

History was certainly brought to life by the arrival of a farm horse and working pony in what used to be the original Centre Vale House stable yard. “Horses hooves can’t have been heard here for so many years. It adds real atmosphere to our celebrations”, said one of the Friends volunteers.

The rain held off for some of the Saturday and in spite of very unsettled weather during the weekend a total of 21 people took advantage of guided walks around the Trail, lead by the Friends.

“No one can control the weather but now the Trail is open I’m sure people will come and explore for themselves on better days”, said Karen, who thanked everyone for working so hard to make the launch a success.

Information is available at the TIC and Todmorden Library, and also at www.friendsofcentrevalepark.org.uk.

