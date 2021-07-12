Mayor's Charity Exhibition opens at Todmorden Information Centre

Coun Pat Taylor, Town Mayor, with Bede Mullen Chair of the Slow the Flow and Adrian Horton Secretary & Trustee of Slow the Flow.

Slow The Flow was established after the towns of Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd were devastated by the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

The Charity works to educate the public in natural flood management solutions and to empower and encourage communities and organisations to take action on their own properties and land to reduce local flood risk.

Slow the Flow has led numerous initiatives to reduce flood risk in the Calder Valley since 2016 and their work is delivered entirely by volunteers.

The contribution of the Slow the Flow’s volunteers was recognised in June of this year when the charity received The Queens Award for Voluntary Service, an award given for outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities.

Speaking at the exhibition, Councillor Taylor said: “I am delighted to support Slow the Flow during my Mayoral term. I aim to raise funds for the charity over the year and also raise awareness of how we in Todmorden can both benefit from and support the work of this charity through donations, volunteering opportunities or implementing natural flood management measures at home and in the landscape around us”

“We have all witnessed the terrible impact that flooding can have on our town and the lives of its citizens. Great progress has been made over recent years to reduce flooding impacts, but we do need to keep at it and Slow the Flow can show us how. I would encourage everyone that can, to visit the exhibition and for those that can’t please look at Slow the Flow’s website which is packed with resources and inspiring case studies”.

Adrian Horton from Slow The Flow said: “We are absolutely delighted that Councillor Pat Taylor has chosen Slow The Flow as her Charity of the Year during her tenure as Mayor of Todmorden.

"It is imperative that we manage water as it lands in the hills above Todmorden and our work with Councillor Taylor during this time will be invaluable to identify land to work on to slow the flow. If any residents of Todmorden would like to know more or have suitable land, they can visit the exhibition and our website for lots of info on how to help slow the flow”