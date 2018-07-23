This is why rodent and wasp numbers are on the rise

The unusually warm weather has seen an influx in the number of pests, with the return of the heatwave now providing the perfect conditions for not only rodents such as rats and mice to thrive, but wasps too.

The British Pest Control Association (BPCA) has recently seen an increase in the number of call-outs in regards to wasps, as the warm weather brings extended opportunities to feed.

Kevin Higgins, BPCA Technical Advisor, explains that although they already expected this summer to be a big year for wasps, “the warm spell has had an impact, and the numbers are rising significantly, exceeding initial expectations.

“This early abundance of fruit in the fields and gardens gives better feeding conditions in which they can thrive. Wasps get giddy on the fruit, it makes them slightly inebriated, and this is when they are most likely to sting”.

This activity usually takes place at the end of the season, but changes in the usual climate conditions are now bringing that forward.

The BPCA is now expecting the wasp season to extend if the warm weather continues, making 2019 a huge year for wasps, as these conditions allow for more queens to thrive.

Rodents on the rise

Calls-outs to tackle rats and mice have also kept constant, which is unusual for this time of year, as these tend to drop during the summer months.

It’s believed that instead of moving away from the shelter of homes and making for outbuildings and outdoor environments, rodents are still opting for the former.

Although the BPCA are unsure of the exact cause for this, they are making investigations.

One theory is that there is a good deal of fruit around this year due to the warm weather and that rats and mice don’t have to travel as far as usual to feed.

Pest population

The technical team at BPCA keeps a watching brief on the UK pest population, keeping a record of and sharing information and best practice with its members to ensure the public is protected.

Mr Higgins states: “We’d urge the public to be pest aware this summer as the unusual weather makes an impact on their numbers.

“Wasps, rats and mice can be a real nuisance, and a public safety issue too”.

BPCA advice on how to protect against rodents:

Get in contact with a pest controller who can help minimise pest activity with a range of techniques

Make sure all waste food is in sealed bins with closed lids

Look for gaps or holes around pipes and cables entering buildings and make sure they are sealed. If you can get a pencil into the gap, the rodent can also enter

BPCA advice on how to protect against wasps:

Be careful when children have ice cream or lollies as wasps are attracted to these

Keep a sting remedy to hand

If you don’t have access to this, cutting an onion in half and placing it on the site of the sting can also help

To gain further advice on wasps, rats and mice visit the BPCA website at: bpca.org.uk/PestAware