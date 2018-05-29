Weather forecast for the week ahead: What to expect in Leeds over the next six days

Will the weather be gloriously warm and sunny or will it be bleak and grey? Here’s the weather forecast for Leeds over the next six days.

In general, temperatures will begin to increase on Thursday, reaching averages of around 20°C for the remainder of the week, with sunny intervals and some light showers.

Tuesday May 29

Highs of 20 °C

Lows of 12 °C

A cloudy and dull start to the day with mist, drizzle and fog across the hills. During the day slow improvements are likely, especially further west where it will brighten up for a while. Staying cloudy and cool further east. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Wednesday May 30

Highs of 17 °C

Lows of 14 °C

The temperature will be slightly cooler on Wednesday with temperatures of around 15/16 °C throughout the day, reaching the peak temperature of 17 °C at 15:00.

Thursday May 31

Highs of 22 °C

Lows of 14 °C

The temperature will then increase again on Thursday, reaching a high of 22°C at 16:00.

Friday June 1

Highs of 20 °C

Lows of 15 °C

The weather will be overcast for most of Friday, reaching a peak temperature of around 20°C at 16:00, when light showers will also occur.

Saturday June 2

Highs of 21 °C

Lows of 13 °C

The beginning of the day will be cloudy, before sunny intervals occur at 16:00, when the peak temperature of around 20°C will also hit. These sunny intervals will last until around 19:00, when the temperature will slowly begin to dip.

Sunday June 3

Highs of 20 °C

Lows of 12 °C

Sunny intervals will occur from 13:00 onward, where the temperature will increase from 16°C, climbing to its peak of around 20°C at 16:00.