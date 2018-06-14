Weekend weather round-up: What to expect in Yorkshire over the next three days

Will the weather this weekend be gloriously warm and sunny or will it be bleak and grey?

Here’s the weather forecast for Yorkshire over the next three days.

In general, the weather will be warm, with some sunny intervals and various light and heavy showers occurring throughout the weekend

The pollen count in general is expected to be medium over the next three days.

Friday June 15

Highs of: 19°C

Lows of: 12°C

Bright and breezy with sunshine and scattered showers, most of these affecting North Yorkshire, with mostly dry conditions likely further south and east.

Winds easing through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 19 °C.



Saturday June 16

Highs of: 18°C

Lows of: 11°C

Saturday is expected to be rather cloudy with light winds and heavy showers, especially later on in the day. Maximum temperature 18 °C.



Sunday June 17

Highs of: 20°C

Lows of: 14°C

The temperature will continue to rise on Sunday, with the temperature set to reach its peak of 20°C at 16:00.

Sunday morning will be dry and sunny, with scattered light showers later on in the day.

Monday will then be mainly dry and warm with some sunny spells.