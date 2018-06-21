Yorkshire heatwave: When it’s set to start and the weekend weather forecast

A heatwave is shortly expected to hit the UK, bringing extremely warm weather and bright, clear skies.

Temperatures could rise up to 30°C by next week as the heatwave sweeps the UK, with high pressure bringing in hot Mediterranean air.

This unusually warm weather is the perfect opportunity for a trip to the beach

The Met Office expects this warm weather to continue over the next few weeks, but when exactly will the heatwave begin in Yorkshire?

Although tomorrow is set to be warm in Yorkshire, the temperature really begins to ramp up on Monday June 25, with temperatures starting from 24°C.

The weather this weekend will be a mixture of sun and cloud, with highs of 20°C and lows of 14°C.

Friday is set to be bright, sunny and warm for the whole day, with the temperature reaching its peak of 20°C at 15:00. The temperature will then slowly begin to dip at around 21:00.

Saturday will be slightly cooler with highs of 19°C and lows of 10°C. The weather is set to be cloudy for most of the day, reaching its peak temperature at around 16:00, before it then begins to dip at around 22:00.

The temperature on Sunday will then begin to increase again, reaching its peak of 21°C at around 16:00. Sunday morning and early afternoon will be mostly cloudy, with sunny intervals occurring at 16:00 and a burst of pure sunshine at around 19:00.

The heatwave in Yorkshire is then set to begin on Monday June 24, with pure sunshine throughout most of the day and a peak temperature of 24°C.

Tuesday and Wednesday are then expected to be similar, with pure sunshine throughout most of the day.

The temperature will then continue to climb for the rest of the week, gradually increasing at the days go on, it being expected that temperatures as high as 30°C could be reached.

This unusual warm weather is then expected to last for a few weeks, bringing unseasonably high temperatures to the UK for the first few weeks of July.