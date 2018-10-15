Estate agents wins top praise

Todmorden’s Face2Face Estate Agents has been crowned one of the top letting agents in the UK as it launches an ambitious new growth strategy.

The business was singled out for praise by the Best Estate Agent Guide 2018 after an exhaustive comparison of 25,000 competitors nationwide.

Face2Face Estate Agents is now looking to expand the lettings side of the business rapidly on the back of its success by opening new premises across Yorkshire.

Jonathan Swire, managing director of Face2Face Estate Agents, said: “This accolade confirms what many of our customers already know – that we’re among the best letting agents operating anywhere in Britain.

“It also comes at a time when we are growing our lettings division with our fourth high street branch due to open in 2019.

“One of the reasons for our success is because we openly look to disrupt the marketplace in which we operate.

“We work with our landlords throughout the whole process and show tenants the same respect and care.

“Professionalism, outstanding customer service and attention to detail underpin all we do at Face2Face.”

Face2Face Estate Agents currently lets and manages hundreds of properties for landlords across Yorkshire and Greater Manchester and has branches in Todmorden, Littleborough and Rochdale.

Mr Swire will travel to London for the EA Masters awards ceremony on Friday where he will collect the award from top BBC presenter Gabby Logan.

The Best Estate Agent Guide is put together annually after a rigorous and independent whole of market assessment of every UK estate and letting agent by the Property Academy and supported by Rightmove.

Each branch is ranked on how well properties are marketed and perform on Rightmove, how long it takes to let a property and how good the customer service is for a mystery shopper.