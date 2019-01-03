Facilities reopen at Shoulder of Mutton pub

The Shoulder of Mutton Pub in Mytholmroyd has reopened its car park and beer garden which had been closed since the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Comedian Jon Richardson cut the ribbon at the official opening, while a tree was planted in memory of John Hartley, who was previous landlord for almost 40 years, by his wife Lyn Hartley.

Top comic Jon Richardson cuts the ribbon at the Shoulder of Mutton pub.

Pub owners Owen O’Sullivan and Lisa O’Brien said: “A big crowd of locals attended the opening and we had a great day. “Our new beer garden will have seating for almost 200 when all benches are out in spring.”