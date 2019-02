Dragon Fly Boutique and Valli Opticians in Hebden Bridge have raised £616 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Owners of the businesses, Joanne Gas and Rachel Valli, joined forces to put on a fantastic sell out fashion show.

Joanne Gas said “We had a great time putting the show together and everyone really enjoyed themselves.”

Adele Hopkins at Macmillan Cancer Support in Calderdale said: “I am so grateful to both Joanne and Rachel.

“The fashion show sounded amazing.”