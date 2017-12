A record number of local residents came to the annual wreath making workshop in Cornholme this year, raising £148 for Community Rights of Way Service (CROWS) to help maintain and repair local footpaths.

Twenty four people braved some icy conditions on Saturday, December 16, in order to take part in the community event, which was held at Vale Baptist Chapel, Cornholme.

The annual Christmas wreath making workshop in Cornholme

The workshop is now in its fifth year and has become a firm seasonal favourite among villagers.

The annual Christmas wreath making workshop

The annual Christmas wreath making workshop in Cornholme

The annual Christmas wreath making workshop in Cornholme

The annual Christmas wreath making workshop in Cornholme