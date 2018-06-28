Firefighters tackle blaze at Halifax metal industrial plant

Firefighters tackled a blaze at an industrial plant in Halifax town centre after an oil tank caught fire.

Crews were called to the metal industrial processing plant in Hope Street at about 4.10am today (Thursday).

The building in Hope Street on Thursday, after the fire.

One man suffered smoke inhalation during the fire and paramedics were called.

Some 40 per cent of the building's main warehouse was involved in the blaze, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Several crews, including specialist and aerial units from Huddersfield, Cleckheaton and Leeds, attended the fire.