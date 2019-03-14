Almost 200 runners braved the wind and rain for the very first Parkrun held at Centre Vale park.

The 5km course takes in several laps of the park including a small, steep uphill section into the woods. The runners were well looked after throughout by 17 cold but cheerful marshals.

A spokesman for the event said: “We are always on the lookout for volunteers to enable this event to take place. Visit http://www.parkrun.org.uk/centrevale/futureroster/ to sign up.”

Centre Vale Parkrun will take place every Saturday morning at 9am.

People can register free online at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/.