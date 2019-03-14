First Parkrun held at Centre Vale park

Volunteers call: More people are wanted to join the team of cheerful Parkrun marshals.
Almost 200 runners braved the wind and rain for the very first Parkrun held at Centre Vale park.

The 5km course takes in several laps of the park including a small, steep uphill section into the woods. The runners were well looked after throughout by 17 cold but cheerful marshals.

A spokesman for the event said: “We are always on the lookout for volunteers to enable this event to take place. Visit http://www.parkrun.org.uk/centrevale/futureroster/ to sign up.”

Centre Vale Parkrun will take place every Saturday morning at 9am.

People can register free online at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/.