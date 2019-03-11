Flipping great pancake party held at Baptist church

The pancake party at Vale Baptist Church, Cornholme, has been hailed as a complete success.

The event saw about 60 people attend ageing from babies a few months old to adults in their eighties.

Church spokesman Jim Haughey said: “This was our second year of running the event and we weren’t disappointed. We had a great time with fun and games for all.

“Thanks again to all the ladies who made the delicious pancakes with a variety of toppings and cakes and drinks to complement them.

“Thanks also to all who donated to the work of Christian Aid. You raised £62.

“We hope to repeat the event next year as we see it as an important part of helping to bring our community together.”