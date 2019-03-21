Flood defence progress open day

People in Mytholmroyd are being invited to take part in an open day next Wednesday (27 March) to find out about the progress regarding the flood defences scheme.

The event will be held at Mytholmroyd Community Centre between noon and 8pm.

Helen Batt, catchment director for Calderdale from the Environment Agency, said: “This is a great opportunity for both residents and businesses alike to come along to find out more about the progress we are making with constructing the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme.

“Our project team is keen to answer any questions and talk about any concerns people may have.”