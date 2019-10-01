Flood training exercise cancelled following heavy rain in Calderdale

A flood training exercise that was due to take place later this week has been cancelled after issues caused by the heavy rain over the last few days.

Plans were to test the flood sirens on Thursday (October 3) as part of the live training exercise ‘Operation Calderdale19’.

The Environment Agency issued a statement which said: "Unfortunately we have had to cancel the Calderdale flood siren test planned for Thursday. We have made this decision for two reasons:

"1. We are currently in incident mode due to flood-related issues across Yorkshire and the officers organising and managing the flood siren test event are currently working as duty incident staff.

"2. We feel that due to the current high river levels it would be inappropriate to carry out a siren test.

"We hope to be able to rearrange the test at a later date."

The test would have sounded eight sirens in the Upper Calder Valley, four sirens in Todmorden which are sited at the fire station, the high school, Morrisons and Warmans. There is also one at Walsden, two in Hebden Bridge, one in Mytholmroyd and a community siren in Sowerby Bridge.

Flood hubs from Todmorden to Brighouse would have also been open to practice their processes and sharing information in the event of a flood so they are ready to help affected communities.

This test would have been part of the sixth major emergency exercise held by Calderdale Council, the Environment Agency, emergency services, flood wardens and partners since the floods of Boxing Day 2015.

The aim of the exercise will be to rehearse the actions that these organisations would take during and after a flood, to ensure the best possible preparation for any future incidents.

The sirens are used to warn people that rivers are expected to flood and their audibility level should be similar to that used by emergency vehicles.

To register for the Environment Agency’s flood warning service visit www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings or contact Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

