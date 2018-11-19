Food bank calls on community to help those in need this Christmas

A food bank in Todmorden is calling on members of the local community to donate items and help those in need this Christmas.

The Todmorden Food Drop In is open every Saturday morning at St Mary's Parish church, from 9.30am to noon, and helps out those from the town and surrounding areas who are in need of food.

The service is used by 80 people a week on average but always sees an increase during the winter months.

A spokesperson said: "We are well supported by generous people throughout the valley with basic food donations.

"At this time of year, however, we try our best to make sure that everyone who uses the Food Drop In has something special to eat over the Christmas season.

"We are appealing for festive food in the coming month that will help people with little income enjoy some luxuries they would not otherwise be able to afford. We would be very grateful for donations of cakes, puddings, mince pies, sweets or chocolates, luxury biscuits, tinned meat or fish and coffee."

Anyone wishing to leave donations can do so at local supermarkets, libraries and other sites across the valley or take to St Mary’s Church on a Wednesday at 2pm when the food bank team are preparing for the weekend session.

If they would like to, residents can also donate £6 per month to support the Todmorden Food Drop In.

To donate visit localgiving.org/donation/todfooddropin.

For more information visit www.todfooddropin.org

