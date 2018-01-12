Freedom theme to a week of Hebden Royd church services

Churches Together in Hebden Royd have organised four short services which will take place during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

The theme of this year’s event is “That All May Be Free” and, commencing at noon at each venue and with a light lunch afterwards, the events will be staged as follows, from next Monday.

Monday, January 22, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, New Road, Mytholmroyd; Tuesday, January 23, at Hebden Royd Methodist Church, Bridge Lanes, Hebden Bridge; Wednesday, January 24, at St James’s Church, Church Lane, Hebden Bridge; and on Thursday, January 25, at St Michael’s Church, Church Street, Mytholmroyd.

All are welcome. The week is the first of a number of events that Churches Together in Hebden Royd organises throughout the year. The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is traditionally observed from January 18 to 25 – the octave of St Peter and St Paul.