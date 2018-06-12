Fun for all – it’s show time this weekend

The Todmorden Agricultural Society will be holding its 87th annual show on Saturday.

The show will take place on the Show Ground next to the Ram Inn, Cliviger, Burnley.

There will be the traditional classes for Cattle, Dogs, Goats, Poultry, Rabbits and Sheep, a Light Horse section and a Pet Show.

The handicraft section has more than 30 classes, varying from children’s handwriting to embroidery plus a children’s scarecrow class.

There will be a demonstrations in the handicraft marquee of rush chair seat making, quilting, pottery, felting and bee keeping.

The events ring will provide exciting displays throughout the day, these include a Gun Dog Display, SMJ Falconry Birds of Prey, a BMX Show and the H&M Dog Display Team plus the Mighty Smith strong man show.

There will be up to 70 trade stands selling a wide variety of food and goods, ranging from fish and chips to vacuum packed Aberdeen Angus beef, from gents’ hats to hand-made glass items.

The Todmorden Community band will be there playing throughout the day.

Pre-day prices are from £8 for adults and £4 for children on the day £10.00 and £5.00, paper tickets can be bought at a number of local outlets, online tickets are available via the web site – visit http://todshow.org.uk/ for more information.

Parking is free at the showground but you can also make use of additional buses which will run between the Todmorden and Burnley bus stations.

There will be buses every 15 minutes with special stops at the show ground entrance.

There will be Fun Fair with a variety of rides provided by DW Guest, along with a show of ferret racing and ferret roulette put on by the Worth Valley Ferret Welfare Ferret Racing Team.

