Fun, fun, fun all summer long

Season of Play

Yorkshire Sculpture Park - All Summer. (ysp.org.uk)

Soak up a spectacular summer at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) and celebrate a ‘Season of Play’. Throughout the holidays, enjoy a series of playful events and activities which invite visitors to play across the 500-acre landscape. Every day of the week, pick up YSP’s ‘50 Ways to Play’ guide, packed with wild and wonderful free things to do around the Park, including: pooh sticks over Cascade Bridge; ways to create your own natural sculpture from fallen leaves, twigs and feathers; and the WILD Explorer Nature Trail. Or, try out YSP’s new web app Sculpture Cam, to experience and interact with the sculptures from literally every angle! Special events include Forest Fridays, a series for families inspired by mother nature with bush craft, willow-weaving and more (every Friday between July 27 & August 24 and Tree Tales: Nature’s Sculptural Giants August 22, an opportunity to enjoy a stroll amongst nature’s sculptural giants with performance storyteller Martin Maudsley. On Wednesday, August 1, National Play Day, hunt down The ARTcart, which will roam the Park (11am–4pm), for free art making, art thinking, and art playing. For families with under five’s, adventure awaits in the magical Hidden Forest. Drop in to a Hidden Forest Open Day (every Saturday between Jul 28 & Aug 25) or book a place on Little Explorers (July 26 & August 30) to jump, laugh, make, sing, and explore together. Join one of YSP’s regular events (or go to them all!) including Outdoor Sculpture Building: Come Rain, Come Shine (every Tues between July 24 & August 28) to create your very own sculptures by stacking, balancing, joining and arranging; and Make Yourself at Home: Family Studio Space (Sun–Tues between July 29 & September 4, where you can imagine, draw, construct, play and, have fun in the free family space. YSP is open seven days a week 10am–6pm.