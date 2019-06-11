Galatea used on Hebden Bridge trip

NEARLY 90 years after it first thundered through Hebden Bridge, a crimson-painted locomotive that’s a dead ringer for James the Red Engine in the Thomas the Tank Engine books is steaming back to Yorkshire again.

Galatea, an 80-ton Jubilee Class loco whose giant 7ft wheel make it capable of reaching 75mph, will haul the Scarborough Spa Express on the last leg of its journey from Hebden Bridge this summer.

The train, which runs on five Thursdays starting June 20 will be hauled by a vintage diesel engine for the first part of the journey from Carnforth through Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Wakefield.

Then Galatea will be coupled up at York to take the train the rest of the way to the coast.

Hundreds of excited railway enthusiasts and photographers are expected to throng stations along the route to get a glimpse of both trains.

Galatea will also be used to haul the Dalesman train over the picturesque Settle to Carlisle line during the summer.

Both trains are operated by Carnforth-based West Coast Railways.

Visit www.westcoastrailways.co.uk for more information about the Scarborough Spa Express.