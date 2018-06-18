Gallery: Fun for all at Todmorden Agricultural Show

Visitors to this year’s Todmorden Agricultural Show had a baa-rilliant time during the event’s 87th year.

The event, which took place on the show field in Cliviger,

There was something for everyone at the event with traditional animal classes featuring sheep, cows and horses, a handicraft section to keep the children entertained and over 70 stalls selling delicious food and local produce.

There was also a fun fair and performances taking place throughout the day including a falconry demonstration and the Mighty Smith strong man show.

