Gallery: Piece Hall packed for an incredible celebratory feast

The Piece Hall was packed with people enjoying good food and celebrating community spirit at the Incredible Finale Feast.

The event was a collaborative effort which was part of the Great Get Together in memory of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox and celebrated Incredible Edible’s tenth birthday.

Chefs from all over the valley created delicious dishes and served free food to everyone who wanted it all done out of kindness.

Mary Clear chair of Incredible Edible Todmorden said: “We fed 1500 people with intercepted food; and gave way one and half metric tons more. The volunteers loved every minute, we worked with Adam Smith from the real junk food movement and very soon Calderdale will have a new service. Jo Cox’s family had a great time and we think we proved our point, good food brings people together.”

The event rounded off four days of celebration events for Incredible Edible’s tenth birthday which included a philosophy walk, a food day at Todmorden College and more.

Incredible Edible would like to thank everyone who helped with the event in any way.

