Geoff Love exhibition returns to Todmorden Information Centre

This month sees a return for the Geoff Love exhibition at Todmorden Information Centre, giving those who might have missed it last autumn the chance to see it and others to revisit the musican’s life and times to see it again.

Marking the centenary of the musican’s birth in 2017, the exhibition was one of a host of events centred around the publication of A Love Affair With Music, a biography of Geoff, one of the town’s most famous sons, by Bill Birch.

The exhibition restaging also pays tribute to Bill, who passed away late last year. A Love Affair With Music’s launch was the centrepiece of a memorable weekend of events which included packed jazz and brass concerts, heritage walks and film screenings last September on the wekeend leading up to Geoff’s birth date. TIC is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.