Golden moment for manager

As Slimming World enters its 50th year Lyn Long, who manages Slimming World groups in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, celebrated half a century of success for the organisation by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X-Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and over the last 50 years the business has grown to become a leading group-based weight-management organisation, today supporting nearly one million slimmers.

Lyn was delighted to get a chance to meet Rylan and said meeting the TV host was a wonderful way to round off a great year for the Hebden Bridge and Todmorden Slimming World groups, as well as a brilliant way to lead into 2019 — Slimming World’s Golden Year.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the members of the Hebden Bridge and Todmorden groups,” said Margaret.

“Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will help them stay slim for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting Consultants to help people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent Hebden Bridge and Todmorden at the Slimming World Awards. Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Rylan, who is now a seasoned presenter having appeared on This Morning and Channel 5’s Big Brother’s Little Brother, said he was thrilled to meet Lyn and hear slimmers’ stories at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “While the stories I heard were obviously very personal, the one thing they all had in common was how much support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ and how so many of them were achieving their dreams.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without support week in week out.”

