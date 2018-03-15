Green light for new affordable homes

A plan to bring affordable homes, training and jobs to Calderdale over the next five years has moved a step closer, after Calderdale Council and Together Housing Group signed an investment partnership agreement to bring forward development worth over £70 million.

The Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnership will see up to 650 homes built for affordable rent and home ownership, including through schemes such as shared ownership.

Work has already begun as part of the partnership.

The empty flats at Pollit Fields in Sowerby Bridge are undergoing demolition as part of the partnership’s objectives for regeneration and will pave the way for new homes.

The transformation of Beech Hill in Halifax is moving forward, with plans to build houses on the empty tower block site and at the council’s former highways depot.

Last month, two sites received planning permission to bring forward 20 new homes – 10 at Beechwood Park in Bailiff Bridge and 10 at Belle Vue Rise in Shelf.

As part of the programme of work, contractors will also provide traineeships, apprenticeships and new employment in the area.

Coun Daniel Sutherland, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, said: “We are committed to supporting house building across Calderdale, to provide much-needed, high-quality homes that local people can afford and as part of communities people can be proud of.

“We’re really pleased to be working with Together Housing to increase the number of homes for rent and affordable purchase, and to regenerate our local areas.

“This comes at a time when Calderdale is cementing its place on the national and international map as a place to live, work and visit.”

George Paterson, Director of Property Services at Together Housing Group, added: “As part of this investment, Together Housing are investing more than £70 million to develop homes that people in Calderdale can be proud to live in.

“This investment will see a welcome boost to housing in Calderdale as well as an increase in learning and work opportunities. This work is only possible because we can share resources across the partnership, so we’re delighted to be working with Calderdale Council on this important work.”

The formalisation of the partnership was marked at Beechwood Park in Bailiff Bridge. The partnership work there will see Together Housing deliver 10 affordable two- or three-bed homes on the currently unused land, which is owned by Calderdale Council. The scheme is also supported through a grant from Homes England.

One of the homes on the site will be specifically adapted for an identified family to meet their access needs.