Halifax-based Whiteknights ride to meet hospital emergencies

Halifax-based Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes helped meet 14 calls urgent calls to transport blood and pathology samples at no cost between hospitals over Christmas.

West Yorkshire regional manager for Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes, Andy Dickens said. “We have been very busy responding to calls from Halifax and Huddersfield Hospitals and Hospices in West Yorkshire over the Christmas period. One call on Boxing Day evening was rated as an emergency - the highest level of urgency our volunteers respond to.

“Voluntary advanced rider Blood Biker, Laurence Turner, handled the intensity of demand very well and I’d like to thank him for all his efforts over Christmas.”

Elsewhere in Yorkshire on Christmas Day Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes also participated in an urgent national relay between four Blood Bike Groups of Critical Pathology samples being transferred from Bristol Children’s Hospital to the Newcastle Freeman Hospital.

Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes operate an Out of Hours emergency courier service providing 24hour cover over the Christmas Bank Holiday period transporting urgent blood and pathology samples and Pharmaceutical supplies at no cost to the NHS.