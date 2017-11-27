Halifax murder inquiry investigation continues today

Murder inquiry investigations were continuing at a Halifax house this morning, following the death of a woman yesterday.

West Yorkshire Police officers and forensic teams were at the house, in Solstice Way, Halifax, where the body of a woman was discovered on Sunday, November 26.

A man aged 35 was arrested on suspicion of murder after reports that the woman had been stabbed.

Officers were called to a house at 11.32am yesterday and the woman was pronounced dead a short time later. A man at the scene was found to have minor injuries.

Appealing for witnesses yesterday, Det Chief Insp Jim Griffiths, who is investigating the incident and said: “Enquiries into this incident are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who has any information about it to contact police on 101 quoting log 726 of Sunday 26 November.”