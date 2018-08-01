Halifax Super 8s fixtures released

Halifax will begin their Super 8s Qualifiers campaign with a home game against promotion-hunting Toronto at the Shay on Sunday, August 12 (3.0).

They then pay their second visit of the season to France to play Toulouse on Saturday, August 18 (8.0), before returning to the Shay on Sunday, September 2, to host Super League side Salford (3.0).

Trips to Hull KR on Sunday, September 9 (3.0) and Widnes on September 16 (3.0) precede the eye-catching West Yorkshire derby against reigning Super League champions Leeds at the Shay on Sunday, September 23 (3.0) before Richard Marshall’s side close out their programme in London on Sunday, September 30 (3.0).

At the moment, none of Fax’s games will be featured by Sky TV.

“We’ll be underdogs in every game, but we’re looking forward to the challenge,” said coach Richard Marshall.

“From a performance point of view, I think playing two Championship sides, albeit very good ones, first up is good for us.

“We’ve got a home game to start with as well, which is great for the club.”