Red Masquerade Ball

Hebden Bridge Town Hall, February 10

Handmade Parade is staging a fundraising Masquerade Ball in early February. The glamorous event will help raise money for the community orgainsation and its work with schools, refugees and children from disadvantaged backgrounds. It will be a night of razamataz with live music and a drinks reception.

Tickets from www. redhandmadeball.eventbrite.co.uk