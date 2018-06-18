Have your say about new Elland Railway Station online or in person at drop-ins

From this week people can have their say online about the new Elland railway station, with a series of drop-in meetings also lined up.

Funded through West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, the scheme is forecast to support existing local businesses and attract new ones, generating economic growth and jobs for Elland. It will also provide better access to the town centre through improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

Artist's impression of the new Elland Railway Station. Pictures courtesy of Calderdale Council

People can have their say online via www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk and there will also be a series of a drop-in events where representatives from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Calderdale Council will be available to answer questions.

The drop-in events are being held as follows: Thursday, June 28, from noon to 6pm at Elland Southgate Methodist Church; Wednesday, July 4, from noon to 6pm at Brighouse Civic Centre; Saturday, July 7, from 10am to 2pm at Elland Southgate Methodist Church; and Monday, July 16, from noon to 6pm at Halifax Town Hall.

The Combined Authority is working closely with Calderdale Council to develop the plans for Elland station. The plans are part of Calderdale Council’s Next Chapter investment programme, which looks to make the borough an even better place to live, visit, work and study and where businesses want to locate.

The West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, and the Leeds City Region Growth Deal is a £1 billion package of Government investment through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden), said of the online and in-session consultation: “This is another vital stage in our planning for the long-anticipated new station in Elland.

“The proposals offer huge potential benefits to Elland itself and the wider Calderdale community, improving the transport network and supporting local businesses. So we’d love to see people looking at the plans online or dropping in to one of the information sessions to have their say in shaping the final designs for this exciting project.”