Buy a brick to show your support for Maggie’s Yorkshire cancer centre

Yorkshire’s first cancer centre for patients from across the region is expected to open next year after almost a decade in the pipeline.

But a final push is needed to raised the remaining £300,000 that will help to complete the ambitious plans for Maggie’s Yorkshire.

An artist's impression of how Maggie's Yorkshire will look when complete.

Leeds writer and producer Kay Mellor this week lent her backing to the ‘Buy a Brick’ campaign to help drive the fundraising appeal to its ultimate goal.

Ms Mellor, creator of Fat Friends and Band of Gold, said: “I lost my brother to cancer - he was in his early 60s - but I think most people these days have been touched by cancer in one way or another.

“We all need support, not only treatment, but support as a whole family and it would be a wonderful facility here in Leeds. It thrills me to know we will have it here on our doorstep.”

Maggie’s Yorkshire, a £6.5m centre for cancer patients and their families, is currently being built in the grounds of St James’s University Hospital in Leeds to complement the clinical care given.

Linda Pollard CBE, David Firth, Harriet Dow, Dr Terry Bramall CBE, Martin Jenkins and James Price break ground at the site of the centre in January.

It is expected that as many as 30,000 people per year from as far afield as Sheffield and Scarborough will benefit from the support which will be offered at what will be the first centre of its kind in the county.

The team there will provide psychological support and focus on emotional wellbeing through activities such as yoga, nutrition, gardening and art as well as offering benefits and legal advice.

How you can buy a brick

You can donate any amount from £25 to £10,000 to sponsor a brick.

Send a cheque payable to Maggie’s Centre, along with your name, address, the dedication and the amount donated to: Maggie’s, The Gatehouse, 10 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G11 6PA.

Alternatively, visit www.maggiesyorkshirebuyabrick.com to make a donation online.