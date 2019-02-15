Children‘s vision screening

Hebden Bridge based Vallie Opticians is aiming to provide free vision screening for 1,000 children by July.

The ‘1000 Eye Challenge’ is the third phase in Valli Opticians’ Children’s Eye Health Matters campaign.

The initiative was launched last summer when the firm called for a greater emphasis on children’s eye health to be included in the Personal Child Health Record (commonly known as the ‘red book’).

The second phase saw members of the Valli Opticians team delivering talks about eye health to over 4,000 school children.

Moin Valli, Managing Director of Valli Opticians, said: “I think there is a misconception that all children have a simple eye test, known as vision screening, when they start school which is paid for by their local authority.

“But this does not happen in all areas. When we found out that children local to our practices in Hebden Bridge and Huddersfield were among those who do not routinely have their vision-screened we knew we had to do something about it.

“So, we are offering to go into our local schools, absolutely free of charge, and provide this service ourselves.

“We are a community conscious business and being an integral part of the towns and villages that we serve has always been very important to us.

“Our ‘1000 Eye Challenge’ is part of that commitment.”

Figures released by the Association of Optometrists revealed that 24 per cent of school age children haven’t been taken for a sight test and 52 per cent of parents think their child will have a full sight test at primary school.

And statics show experts that one in seven schoolchildren have an undiagnosed vision problem.