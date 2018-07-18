Leeds Festival to offer emergency contraception to attendees

Leeds Festival is now offering emergency contraception to attendees, in an effort to safeguard festival-goers against unprotected sex.

The popular music festival, along with fellow UK events Rize and Bestival, has signed on with The Medicine Man to offer a contraception service to attendees starting this summer, helping to reduce the risk of unwanted pregnancy, unprotected sex and other medical concerns.

The Medicine Man will offer a free contraception service to Leeds Festival attendees starting this summer

The travelling pharmacy will have a range of options available to festival-goers, including the morning after pill, EllaOne, and condoms, as well as health advice.

Safeguarding festival-goers

According to research, as many as one in six young people in Britain have had a one-night stand at a festival.

The research, conducted by SpaSeekers, also revealed which festivals around the UK people were most likely to kiss or sleep with someone, with Wireless and Bestival coming out at the top of the poll.

500 festival-goers were asked about the cleanliness, sleeping habits and sexual activity at the events they attended throughout the summer, and results placed Leeds Festival within the top 10 for engaging in sexual activity.

The UK festivals where you're most likely to get laid:

- Wireless Festival – 58.3 per cent

- Bestival – 58 per cent

- Parklife – 52.6 per cent

- Latitude – 51.4 per cent

- Creamfields – 40 per cent

- Isle of Wight Festival – 33.3 per cent

- Download Festival – 30.2 per cent

- Reading and Leeds Festival – 25 per cent

The study found that music festivals at Bestival admitted to having sex with an average of two people over the course of the weekened, while those at Parklife were more likley to kiss someone, with attendees kissing an average of two people during the event.

The introduction of a contraception service comes in response to heightened sexual activity at these events and aims to encourage festival-goers to stay safe.