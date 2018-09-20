Open day at doctor’s surgery

THE Plane Trees Group Practice at Pellon is holding an open day to promote health awareness within the practice on Friday.

It will take place in either the surgery car park or the surgery itself, depending on the weather, and confirmed organisations who will be represented are the Basement Project, Macmillan Cancer Support, Healthy Minds, Staying Well, Health Visitors, Angel Corner Cafe, the Alzheimer’s Society, the Maurice Jagger Centre, Better Living, Citizens Advice and Calderdale Carers.

Information and advise will be available.

There is also a walk-in ‘flu jab session for over 65s already registered with the practice, a raffle, blood pressure readings and a cake stall.