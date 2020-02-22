The Clothes Swap will take place at Hebden Royd Methodist Church on March 7.

A group of young people have organised a local clothes swap to raise awareness of the environmental and ethical consequences of the fast fashion industry.

Hebden Bridge clothes swap aims to fight fast fashion

The third Hebden Bridge Clothes Swap will be held on Saturday, March 7 at Hebden Royd Methodist Church from 11am-4pm.

Originating as an informal get-together between friends, the group has quickly grown into a community of people committed to breaking the fast fashion cycle.

The Clothes Swap is one of many such events across the world that aim to reduce fast fashion consumption by providing free, environmentally friendly solutions in local communities. “We want to change attitudes towards buying clothes,” said organisation founder Charlotte Holding.

"Our events encourage people to develop sustainable habits: buy less and swap more!”

She also emphasises the issue of cost in sustainable fashion, and added: “Despite there being lots of sustainable fashion options available, these aren’t really accessible if you don’t have a lot of money to spend. This is one of the problems our event seeks to address.”

As a result of the event’s success, the group decided to use it as a fundraiser for Healthy Minds Calderdale.

Charlotte explained: “Mental health was something we all felt strongly about. We have all had experience with this in our lives, including friends and family that suffer with mental health problems.

"The support that Healthy Minds Calderdale provides in the local community is essential.”

So far the group has raised over £350 over two events.

From 11am – 4pm on March 7, members of the local community are invited to bring their unwanted wears (in good condition) and swap them for new clothes (to the new owner) for free.

Clothes, shoes and accessories of all sizes and genders are welcome, including children’s clothes.

Those without any clothes to swap in can still attend, each item of clothing costing £1.

All proceeds are donated to mental health charity Healthy Minds Calderdale, with a suggested donation of £2 on entry of the event.