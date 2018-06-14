Hebden plays host to Italian visitors

A delegation from Hebden Bridge’s friendship town, Paratico in Italy, recently paid a visit to West Yorkshire.

This was the second visit from Councillor Leda Liborio to the area.

FRIENDS: Coun Leda Liborio with Carol Stow and cafe owner Marco.

She brought with her members from the newly formed twinning society in Paratico, “Penso dunque Viaggio” (I think therefore I travel).

This new twinning society signed a Memorandum of Friendship with the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society during one of the many events attended by the visitors.

The group’s first meeting was with Megan Horne, Mary Johnson, Sue Holmes and Jack Holmes from the junior band.

A possible visit by the Junior Band to Paratico in July 2019 was discussed at the get-together.

Representatives then met with the students who will help teach English at a summer camp in Paratico from Monday 27 August to Friday 7 September.

Kalifa Cuben and George English Burns are from the current Calder High Sixth Form, plus past student Erin Yates who helped last year and liked it so much she is coming back.

In the afternoon the visitors met with Mayor Carol Stow in the town hall.

Councillor Liborio presented a letter of friendship to the mayor and Councillors of Hebden Royd from the Mayor of Paratico Carlo Tengattini.

A twinning spokesman said: “A Memorandum of Friendship was then signed between the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society and Penso dunque Viaggio.

“We then repaired to Marco’s Cafe for coffee and discovered that he was from the same part of Italy as our friends.”

Visit www.hebdenbridgetwinning.org.uk to find out more about the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society, where you will find out a list of news and events and the towns they are connected with.