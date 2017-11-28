Help boost Todmorden food drop-in stocks for Christmas

A food drop-in service which helps people in need is urging people to support its Christmas appeal.

Winter months see demand for the help Todmorden Food Drop In gives to around 180 people and their families in the Todmorden and Hebden Bridge areas rise, and over the last couple of years the number of people needing help has increased by about a third.

Todmorden Food Drop-in is building up supplies for Christmas

A spokesperson said: “The pressure on stocks and supplies has increased accordingly and so more supplies are needed, plus food costs have risen and continue to do so.

“We always see more service users throughout the winter months, when people with little money often have to make a choice between heating or eating. At this time of year we try our best to make sure that everyone who uses the Food Drop In has something special to eat over the Christmas season.”

Some who are registered with the drop-in, ranging in age from 16 to over 80, single and families, call in weekly or less often depending on their circumstances and it is well supported by valley people - but organisers hope add to parcels a few special items at Christmas.

“We are appealing for festive food in the coming month that will help people with little income enjoy some luxuries they would not otherwise be able to afford,” she said. “We would be very grateful for donations of cakes, puddings, mince pies, sweets or chocolates, luxury biscuits, tinned meat or fish and coffee.”

Any donations can be left at usual collection points or brought to St Mary’s Church, Todmorden, on Wednesdays at 2pm when the food bank team are preparing for the weekend session. The drop-in opens 9.30am to noon each Saturday.

l If you can commit £6 per month to support Todmorden Food Drop-in, you can donate at https://localgiving.org/donation/todfooddropin or set up a monthly standing order payable to the Food Drop-in, bank sort code 05-09-59, account number 39388464.