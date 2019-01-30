Here's what to put in a winter vehicle survival kit and beat the freeze

The experts behind LeaseVan.co.uk have devised their Winter Vehicle Survival Kit to help drivers stay safe and warm on the road in the chilly weather. Collapsible shovels, jump leads and sunglasses have been included in the list of essential items to keep in your car over the winter, as well as sugary snacks and in-car phone chargers. Tim Alcock of LeaseVan.co.uk said: “It may sound unlikely, but if the weather turns particularly nasty whilst you’re out driving it’s entirely possible that you’ll find yourself stuck at the side of the road. Recovery and assistance vehicles will take longer to get to you if the roads are treacherous, so these items will keep you safe and warm until they arrive – or help you get out of a frosty muddle altogether.”

1. A blanket, rug or sleeping bag If you have extra blankets or sleeping bags lying around your house, put a couple in the car. If you get stranded or happen to be involved in a crash, you can get cold quickly, especially if your car wont turn on.

2. A shovel Buy a small or collapsible shovel to keep in the boot of your car. Itll come into its own if your car gets stuck in snow or if you have to clear a path to park up.

3. Extra screen wash When youre driving in cold conditions, you might notice the road chucks up little specks of dirt onto your windscreen that can become smeared. Make sure you keep extra screen wash with antifreeze properties to keep it from freezing.

4. Ice scraper In really severe cold, ice can build up throughout the day as well as the morning, meaning you might have to clear it before your evening commute. If you lose or break one, make sure to replace it as soon as you can.

