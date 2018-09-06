Heritage trail set for launch

The Friends of Centre Vale Park is to launch the Centre Vale Heritage Trail, made possible by the Heritage Lottery Fund, on September 15, which finally sheds some light on the large unexplained boards going up around the park.

Todmorden Mayor Andy Hollis will declare the Trail officially open at 11am. The start of the trail is in the coach yard behind the site of Centre Vale Mansion.

Coun Hollis will be driven from the John Fielden statue to the start in Peter Riggs’ 1912 Cadillac, which will be on display over the weekend.

The Friends will give guided walks in the morning and the afternoon on the Saturday and Sunday (Sep 15 and 16) until 2.30pm and there will also be plenty of information as well as refreshments in the coach yard on both days.

The Heritage Trail project was originally backed, three years ago, by Todmorden Town Council, who helped the Friends secure the £90,000 required from HLF.

Groundwork from Leeds and Calderdale Council have worked closely with the Friends to get the project completed.

Karen Andrews, chairman of the Friends, said: “It’s been a lot of hard work to get the project right, starting with some horrible winter weather at the start of this year.

“We have a brilliant group of volunteers who have stuck with it all the way.

“It feels good to see our ideas become reality and help improve the park for everyone”.

Centre Vale history goes back much further than the arrival of the important Fielden Family and the big house that was built in the early 19th Century.

Visit www.friendsofcentrevalepark.org.uk for more on the trail.