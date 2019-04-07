Hi-vis volunteers join spring clean

A good number of residents were out and about in Mytholmroyd recently to give the area a spring clean.

The Mytholmroyd Station Partnership welcomed 21 people, and some cyclists were really interested in the event, at Hebden Royd’s annual tidy-up event.

The hard-working volunteers managed to produce a huge pile of blue bin bags ready for collection following a litter pick around the area.

A spokesman for the Mytholmroyd Station Partnership said: “Not only have the primroses proliferated on our platform embankments with the daffodils sort of dangling their heads in the sharp March wind, but we have had an input of young people clad in yellow hi-vis jackets milling about the station area.

“What a community-spirited village we live in. In these uncertain times it is good to know that we can rely on our neighbours for help and support when needed.

“Our thanks also to Emma at Hebden Royd Town Council for everything as well as all our willing and fun-loving volunteers.”