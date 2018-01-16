Home plan highway fears voiced over Heptonstall building bid

Proposals to build a home with additional resident parking and a turning head for service vehicles at land off Townfield Lane, Heptonstall, will shortly be considered by Calderdale Council having received a negative reaction from those who have so far commented in the application process.

Twenty four online responses plus four letters and another from ward Councillor Dave Young are all onjecting to the plans proposed by Mrs Rita Smith.

Thursday, January 18, is the final day for submitting representations, which can be done online at https://portal.calderdale.gov.uk

Officer comments so far received include one from the highways department which states that in its officer’s opinion both access roads to the site are considered unsuitable for any increased vehicle activity.

Objections received express worries about the development, many saying they believe the access roads are unsuitable and also other concerns including the visual impact the new building will have on the area.