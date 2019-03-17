Horse called Molly rescued from boggy field by West Yorkshire fire crews

A horse was rescued by firefighters after it got stuck in a bog in a flooded field.

The mare, known as Molly, was freed after sinking into the ground on farmland near Staups Lane, Todmorden.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said it happened at around 5.30pm today (Sunday).

A spokesperson said: "Crews used strops and methods to release the horse, who is now eating and recovering well after being checked over by a vet.

"Technical rescue crews from Cleckheaton attended the incident, along with a specialist officer."