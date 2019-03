Where did they come from, how long have they been around and what do they mean? From Halifax to Hebden Bridge and Sowerby Bridge to Shelf here are the origins of Calderdale town and village names.

1. Halifax The name of Halifax, first recorded in about 1091 as Halyfax, comesfrom the Old English 'halh-gefeaxe', meaning "area of coarse grass in the nook of land".

2. Elland Elland was recorded as Elant in the 1086 Domesday Book and the town's name is derived from the Old English meaning 'land by the water, river or land partly or wholly surrounded by water'.

3. Todmorden The generally accepted meaning of Todmorden's name is 'Totta's boundary-valley' which is thought to be a reference to the valley running north-west from the town. The name Todmorden first appears in 1641.

4. Northowram The name Northowram, or North-over-ham, is thought to indicate a meaning similar to 'north above town' as 'ham' in Anglo Saxon Old English means town.

