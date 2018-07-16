How to make sure your Amazon Prime Day bargains actually save you money

Amazon Prime Day is a 36-hour sale which began at noon today and which will in total feature more than one million deals.

This sale is the summer version of ‘Black Friday’ and has been extended to four more countries this year.

Amazon has slashed the price of a number of its own refurbished devices (Photo: Amazon)

However, it’s worth following a few simple steps to ensure that the deal you’ve got your eye on is actually going to save you money and whether you need it or not.

Whether you already know the exact item you’re wanting to buy or are planning to just browse, using the free price tracker Camelcamelcamel.com can be incredibly helpful when online shopping on Amazon.

What does Camelcamelcamel do?

This site monitors the price of millions of products across Amazon, and lists how many times an item’s price has changed, as well as the retailers on Amazon offering the highest and lowest prices.

Camelcamelcamel also lists the items with the biggest price drops across the site within the last week or less, which can help provide a bigger picture of the savings to be made.

You can also use Pricerunner.co.uk, which is another free price comparison site which compares discounted prices to original RRPs, as well as the retailer offering the best rate.

Other useful tips

Although Amazon Prime Day can be a great way of saving money and bagging a bargain, some third parties may also be selling products more cheaply than Amazon itself, so it’s always worth checking.

It’s also worth shopping around and comparing the deals with other sites, but as Amazon Prime Day ends tomorrow night, remember to act quick if you want to bag the bargain.

Many of the deals both today and tomorrow are ‘lightning deals’, meaning they’re limited stock and won’t be around for long.

It’s also worth considering if you actually need the product or not, you may save a lot on it, but if you’re not going to end up needing or using it, it’s probably not worth purchasing.

Ask yourself how often you’ll actually use the product you’re intending to buy and whether it’s worth the money.

Current deals include:

Amazon’s refurbished devices, Kindles and other own-brands

Amazon has slashed the price of a number of its own refurbished devices.

Anything 'Certified Refurbished' means it has been restored by Amazon to be effectively as good as new.

Take the Kindle Paperwhite e-book reader- it usually costs £110, but the refurbished model is just £99.99.

You can also get £35 off the Kindle Paperwhite, bringing the price down from £109 to £74.99.

You can also get £40 off a Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, reducing the price down from £99.99 to just £59.99.

There's also a big £40 saving on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, which should shortly be discounted from £129.99 to £89.99.

The Echo Show is half price at £99.99, the standard Echo is £59.99 down from £89.99 and the Echo Spot is £89.99 down from £119.99.

Other deals

Up to 30% off white spirits, including Grey Goose vodka, Edinburgh and Tanqueray gin among others.

Prime members can get up to 50% off films and TV to rent or buy on Prime Video until July 17, including Spiderman Homecoming, Baywatch, Despicable Me 3, Handmaid’s Tale, Suits and Line of Duty.

Prime members can also subscribe to a variety of TV channels and receive three-months subscription at no extra cost. Channels include Discovery, Shudder, MGM and BFI Player, and a range of TV shows and films.