Hundreds attend event to get news about the Mytholmroyd flood defences

Over a hundred people took part in an event to find out about how the construction of the Mytholmroyd flood defence scheme is progressing.

The construction information event was held at Mytholmroyd Community Centre and 120 members of the local community dropped in to find out more about the £32m flood alleviation scheme which will help protect 400 homes and businesses in the village.

Paul Swales, senior flood risk adviser from the Environment Agency, said: “We were delighted by the number of people that took the time to come and talk to us and how positive they were about the scheme.

“Construction is progressing well and we are looking forward to its completion when the disruption to the village will end and businesses and residents of Mytholmroyd will better protected from future flooding.”

During the event members of the project team were on hand to talk to visitors about the progress of the flood alleviation scheme, explain what work will be carried out in the future, provide information about the schedule of works and answer any questions about their work.

Local flood wardens, a representative from the Environment Agency’s flood resilience team and members of Calderdale Council were also available to speak to about aspects of the scheme and protection against flooding.

The flood alleviation scheme has been developed by the Environment Agency in partnership with Calderdale Council. Design and construction of the scheme is being carried out by main contractor VBA, a joint venture comprising VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business.

Two of the most popular questions were when will the scheme be finished which is planned to be summer 2020 and what date will the new Caldene Bridge open which is expected to be in March 2020. Mitigation works will soon begin at Brierley and Luddenden Foot to help improve protection from flooding in those areas.

Drop in surgeries are held at the Mytholmroyd Community Centre each week on Fridays 9am-12pm or residents can visit the project team at the Red Acre Site in the village.