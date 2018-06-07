Iftar dinner enjoyed at town hall

Almost one hundred residents gathered together last week at Todmorden Town Hall to share an Iftar dinner together.

Iftar is a sunset meal enjoyed by Muslims when breaking their fasts, which they observe for thirty days during the holy month of Ramadan.

It was organised by Integrate Todmorden, a community group dedicated to breaking down racial and religious barriers in the North West and Yorkshire.

The event aimed to foster mutual community understanding through discussion, debate and dialogue; by inviting people of all faiths and backgrounds to share the Iftar feast and learn more about Islam.

Nadeem Mir QPM, Chair of Integrate Todmorden, said: “There’s so much misunderstanding about the Muslim community these days, that people often miss a simple but crucial fact: we’re British too. Todmorden is a wonderfully diverse community, and it’s all the better for it.

“The Quran teaches us to be kind and generous to our neighbours, of all faiths and none, and that’s exactly what this open Iftar event is about.”