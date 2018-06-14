Improvements at Vale Land complete

The refurbishment work at the Todmorden Town Council owned public open space at Vale Land in Cornholme is now complete.

The council paid for the improvement work at the site including; tree pruning, a new pathway around the site, picnic and standard benches, improved pedestrian access into the site and the original stone flag entrance pathway has also been revealed.

New tables: A picnic area at Vale Land.

Previously consultation had been carried and local residents had raised concerns about the boggy nature of the site, poor access around the site, issues with dog mess and lack of seating.

A small amount of further work is planned, including signage and cultivating, plus seeding the areas along the side of the new pathways.

The council will also continue to pay Calderdale Council to maintain the site including emptying the litter bin at the site entrance.

It has also been confirmed that dog waste picked up on the site can be placed in this bin.

Cllr Diana Tremayne, chair of the town council’s amenities committee said: “We are very pleased that these improvement works have been carried out on this important public space in Cornholme and we look forward to increased use of the site over the summer months, but please always be careful crossing the busy road.”