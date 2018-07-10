IN PICTURES: Crowds had a baa-rilliant time at second annual Todmorden Country Fair

The sun was shining and the crowds were smiling as they walked through the gates for the second annual Todmorden Country Fair.

The event was created following the movement of Todmorden Agricultural Show across the border to Cliviger and offered a whole host of events with something to suit everyone.

Centre Vale Park was covered with stalls filled with crafts, cakes and hot dogs as well as a dog show area and fun fair for children.

The main arena had a jam packed schedule of events with everything from dog dancing to entertain the crowds to camel racing, giving visitors the chance to cheer on their favourite racer.

Car fans were kept busy with the many classic and vintage vehicles that were on show including vans, lorries and tractors.

