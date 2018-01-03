Inspector who helped in Boxing Day 2015 floods recognised with an MBE

A retired police inspector who helped those in need during the 2015 Boxing Day floods has been recognised for his services to policing the communities of Calderdale and his charity work with an MBE.

Colin Skeath has been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list after 27 years in the force.

During his career, Colin was posted in a number of different roles across West Yorkshire but the last ten years were spent in Calderdale where he was a response Sergeant before becoming the Inspector for Halifax.

He retired as a police officer in January 2017.

Colin was the Inspector on duty during the Boxing Day floods of 2015 and remembers the day as one of the toughest in his career.

He and colleagues across the district pulled together to come to the aid of people across the Calder Valley.

He said: “I loved every minute of my time working in the district and was absolutely overwhelmed to receive the notification of this recognition.

“I am incredibly humbled to be recognised at such a level.

“I look back on my time within the police service with fond memories and was fortunate to meet and work with many brilliant and dedicated people.

“Without a doubt, my favourite role was working as Inspector for Halifax.

“I am delighted that this award highlights to work I did for those communities in my professional capacity and the work I have done in my personal time to support the charities closest to my heart.”

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson, said: “This recognition is very well deserved and these honours pay testament to the dedication and professionalism shown day in day out by people like Colin, who are committed to serving our communities.”