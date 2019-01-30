Is your family in photo exhibition?

Todmorden Family History Group is hosting a special exhibition throughout February in an attempt to name some of the people featured in a number of Victorian photographs.

The exhibition is being held at Todmorden Information Centre which is open Monday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

The group was approached by Lesley Williams, who lives in East Anglia, after she bought a Victorian photograph album.

Following close inspection Lesley discovered that most of the photographs in the album are of Todmordians, taken in studios in this area. The three photographic studios are W Stevenson, the Crescent; J Brooks, Wellington Road; and E Clapham, Ferney Lee.

Unfortunately, there are no names on the photographs so the family history group is putting on an exhibition of these photographs and are inviting the public to come along and see if they can identify any ancestors.

There are 47 photograph to identify from this batch.

A further 83 photographs have also been added to the exhibition. These were donated to Todmorden Library by Derek Jackson and are usually accessible at the library.

A spokeswoman said: “It is assumed most, if not all of the 83 photos, are of people or scenes in Todmorden. Some are from amateur dramatic shows. Many are of children. Why not come along and see if you can identify any of your ancestors?”

The group meets at Todmorden Library on the first Wednesday of every month between 1pm and 4pm.